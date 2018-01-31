Trump Calls for a 'New American Moment' in Speech

Trump Calls for a ‘New American Moment’ in Speech President Donald Trump sought to unite a deeply divided nation with his call for a “new American moment” during his State of the Union address Tuesday night. Trump declared that …. He called North Korea’s pursuit of nuclear weapons “reckless” and a threat to America and its allies. He pledged to …

Latest: Trump committed to fight against opioid and drug addiction President Donald Trump says he’s committed to the “long and difficult” fight against the epidemic of opioid and drug addiction. …. Warmbier was imprisoned in North Korea for 17 months and died shortly after being returned to the U.S. He visited North Korea with a Chinese tourist company. —-. 9:06 p.m..

Fact-checking Trump’s first State of the Union address He spoke for about an hour and 20 minutes, touching on subjects ranging from drug abuse and opioid addiction to North Korea and terrorism. He relied … Tax cuts. “Just as I promised the American people from this podium 11 months ago, we enacted the biggest tax cuts and reforms in American history.”.

‘Americans are dreamers too’: Trump holds hard-line on immigration in State of the Union speech The guests included a New Mexico policeman and his wife who adopted a baby from parents who suffered from opioid addiction, and Ji Seong-ho, a defector from North Korea and outspoken critic of the Kim Jong-un government. On international affairs, Trump warned of the dangers from “rogue regimes …

