Alcohol Addiction Therapeutics Market 2021 Outlook, Demand, Regional Analysis, Industry …

Alcohol Addiction Therapeutics Market 2021 Outlook, Demand, Regional Analysis, Industry … North America (US, Canada) · Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe) · Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific) · Latin America (Brazil, …

See all stories on this topic

Many ERs Fail People Who Struggle With Addiction. These New Approaches Might Help (Source: NPR Health and Science)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.

See all stories on this topic

Leaving “drug abuse” behind: a theoretical and methodological heuristic to selecting “problem drug use” or “drug misuse” as alternative terms – Grigsby TJ. BACKGROUND: Historically, drug abuse described the negative consequences of drug use as a proxy measure of maladaptive behavior that manifests within the addiction process. Negative consequences can span multiple domains including physical (e.g., blacking … (Source: SafetyLit)

See all stories on this topic

A joint thematic inspection of community-based drug treatment and recovery work with people on probation Probation services across England and Wales supervise nearly 156,000 people in the community. HM Inspectorate of Probation estimates that almost 75,000 of these individuals have a drugs problem, yet fewer than 3,000 people were referred by probation services to specialist drug misuse treatment in 2019/2020. HMIP partnered with the Care Quality Commission to examine how probation services supervise

See all stories on this topic