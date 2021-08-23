Sue Devaney health: ‘Catastrophic pain’ Corrie star opens up about her dark days

SUE DEVANEY is both a stage and screen actress who has become a household name thanks to her role as Debbie Webster on the long-running soap, Coronation Street. The actress bravely revealed deep issues she suffered in the past which led to an array of unhealthy addictions. (Source: Daily Express – Health)
See all stories on this topic
(Natural News) Regular readers are aware of all the ways Western Marxists have used and abused the COVID-19 pandemic to increase their power, but now the virus is set to cause a major disruption all on its own. Since the West has long been addicted to cheap Chinese goods, any disruption in exports from that… (Source: NaturalNews.com)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine?
See all stories on this topic
EXCLUSIVE: Government polling before the Covid pandemic estimated 1.5million adults drank more than 50 units every week – the equivalent of three pints or nearly a bottle of wine per day. (Source: the Mail online | Health)
See all stories on this topic
Despite a large population of registered people with drug addiction, child protection in substance-abusing families is a neglected issue in China. The present study aims to investigate the association between parents’ childhood abuse history and the risk o… (Source: SafetyLit)
See all stories on this topic
With assistance from their proprietary computational dataset (BRAIN), Psilera has narrowed its lead drug candidates for key milestone studies to assess psychedelic effects and anti-addictive potential(PRWeb August 12, 2021)Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/psilera_initiates_landmark_preclinical_studies_with_new_psychedelic_derivatives_aimed_at_reducing_alcohol_consumption/prweb
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment