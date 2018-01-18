Alcohol Is Not Good For Us, Poisoning Kills 6 People Daily

Alcohol Is Not Good For Us, Poisoning Kills 6 People Daily The World Health Organization International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies alcohol as a Group 1 carcinogen, their highest risk category. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration data reveals, that just over 26% of people over 18 reported binge drinking in the …

Opinion: Legal marijuana will save lives in Jersey On some nights, especially around the holidays, nearly half of my ER is filled with patients that are there as a result of alcohol or substance abuse. From my … According to the American Society of Addiction Medicine’s 2014 data, nearly 30,000 annual deaths can be attributed to opiate overdoses.

Philadelphia becomes the latest big city to sue opioid manufacturers “To fix this everybody will have to do their part, including the drug companies that got us here,” said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley. “We are asking drug … Teva is based in Israel and has its North American headquarters in North Wales, Pa. Teva’s Cephalon subsiidary is in …

Walmart takes on opioid crisis, offers free solution to safely dispose of unused meds The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the National Institute of Drug Abuse, say that about two-thirds of people misusing prescription opioids are getting them from family and friends. Walmart says patients will receive a free DisposeRx packet and opioid safety information …

