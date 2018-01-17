Rise in Hepatitis C Mirrors Injection Opioid Use Increase

Rise in Hepatitis C Mirrors Injection Opioid Use Increase Injection drug use (IDU) is the primary risk factor for HCV transmission and the leading cause of incidence in the US, according to the research published in the February 2018 issue of … The researchers relied on the CDC’s National Notifiable Disease Surveillance System (NNDSS) for hepatitis C data.

Woman receives substantial damages from ex-boyfriend over secret sex films An American actress and singer is to receive substantial damages from the ex-boyfriend who put films of them having sex on a pornographic website. … Ms Marzec said Ms Chambers had since suffered serious emotional and psychological difficulties resulting, for a time, in substance abuse and …

Opioid abuse in America Back in late October, President Donald Trump declared the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency after alarming rates of drug abuse caused a skyrocketed death rate in the … North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced a 31 million dollar grant to fight opioid abuse in North Carolina.

Hemp Farmacy Focuses on Unique Medical Niche In the U.S., the legal status of hemp has been a bit of a quagmire. Industrial hemp seed is considered a Schedule 1 narcotic substance by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. An import license must be obtained to import the seed into the United States. Six states — Idaho, South Dakota, Nebraska, …

