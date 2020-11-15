 Skip to content

'An aggressive disease' — Experts tackling addiction as a disease, rather than a moral issue

Published by chris24 on November 15, 2020
… one of an estimated 19.7 million Americans battling a substance abuse disorder, according to the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
Opioid Withdrawal Treatment Market Predicted to Witness Sustainable Evolution in Coming Decade

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) by … Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South …
Union calling for reinstatement of Secure Vendor Program at state prisons

The Legal Aid Society, PEN America, the National Supermarket Association, NYC … “Two separate drug incidents at north country prisons magnify the …
State report: Humboldt County kids more likely to miss class

The user can view statewide data or narrow their search by county or by school … ability to access education, substance abuse, attendance and many other … Looking exclusively at Humboldt County’s data, Native American students …
Raiders promote David Irving, activate Damon Arnette

… with his most recent substance-abuse ban sidelining him for over a year. … Westbrook finally got sick of the noise, taking to social media to tell the world … Toronto despite rising coronavirus cases throughout North America and the …
