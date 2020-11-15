'An aggressive disease' — Experts tackling addiction as a disease, rather than a moral issue

‘An aggressive disease’ — Experts tackling addiction as a disease, rather than a moral issue … one of an estimated 19.7 million Americans battling a substance abuse disorder, according to the 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

See all stories on this topic

Opioid Withdrawal Treatment Market Predicted to Witness Sustainable Evolution in Coming Decade According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) by … Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South …

See all stories on this topic

Union calling for reinstatement of Secure Vendor Program at state prisons The Legal Aid Society, PEN America, the National Supermarket Association, NYC … “Two separate drug incidents at north country prisons magnify the …

See all stories on this topic

State report: Humboldt County kids more likely to miss class The user can view statewide data or narrow their search by county or by school … ability to access education, substance abuse, attendance and many other … Looking exclusively at Humboldt County’s data, Native American students …

See all stories on this topic