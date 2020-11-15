The Queen’s Gambit: The Real History Behind Beth’s Green Pills

Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit dramatizes the unprecedented rise of … Beth is also constrained by her growing drug addiction, which she believes allows … century North America found evidence and accounts of nuns-turned-nurses …
See all stories on this topic
The Nicotine Addiction Treatment report estimates existing state of the market, … Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South …
See all stories on this topic
Discussion. The webinar was moderated by Rob Daumeyer, editor, Cincinnati Business Courier and the panelists included Michael Rosen, LPCC-S, MA, vice president of clinical services, Center for Addiction Treatment and Paul Crosby, M.D., president and COO, Lindner Center of HOPE.
ROB DAUMEYER: Good morning, everybody. Thanks for being here.… (Source: bizjournals.com Health Care:Physician Practic
See all stories on this topic
BACKGROUND: Risky decision-making is an important facet of addiction. Individuals with alcohol dependence show abnormalities in gambling and other risk-taking tasks. In one such measure, the Balloon Analogue Risk Task (BART), participants sequentially choo… (Source: SafetyLit)
See all stories on this topic
(Children’s Hospital Los Angeles) In addition to adults, opioid addiction and misuse affects the pediatric population. Pediatric surgeon forms group of health care providers and advocates to establish first ever pediatric opioid prescribing guidelines. (Source: EurekAlert! – Medicine and Health)
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment