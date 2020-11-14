Melania Trump says US children “deserve” more “responsibility and respect” from politicians of the …

Melania Trump says US children “deserve” more “responsibility and respect” from politicians of the … Melania Trump launched the “Be Best” initiative in 2018 to help children deal with pressing social problems such as cyberbullying and opioid addiction.

See all stories on this topic

Substance Abuse Treatment Market: Explosive Growth Seen Ahead Amids Rising Demand Major Key Players of the Market: Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, AAC Holdings (American Addiction Centers), Teva Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Mylan …

See all stories on this topic

Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market 2020-2024 North America will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growth in the pharmaceutical sector in Asian …

See all stories on this topic

Daughter of alleged arsonist John Rathbun testifies dad seemed ‘irritable, angry, defensive’ in the … John Michael Rathbun, 36, is on trial in U.S. District Court for allegedly … while her father behaved badly during the throes of addiction, she never …

See all stories on this topic