An overview of exposure to ethanol-containing substances and ethanol intoxication in children based on three illustrated cases – Hon KL, Leung AK, Cheung E, Lee B, Tsang MM, Torres AR.

An overview of exposure to ethanol-containing substances and ethanol intoxication in children based on three illustrated cases – Hon KL, Leung AK, Cheung E, Lee B, Tsang MM, Torres AR.

We report three anonymized cases of pediatric ethanol exposure and intoxication.
Treatment for alcohol dependence in primary care compared to outpatient specialist treatment-a randomized controlled trial – Wallhed Finn S, Hammarberg A, Andr éasson S.

AIM: To investigate if treatment for alcohol dependence in primary care is as effective as specialist addiction care. METHOD: Randomized controlled non-inferiority trial, between groups parallel design, not blinded. The non-inferiority limit was set.
Medical News Today: Two drinks per day may be too much for men

A new study shows that men who start drinking as teenagers have a higher risk of liver disease. Dosage counts and current guidelines may be too lax. (Source: Health News from Medical News Today)
Phone-addicted teens are unhappy

Researchers found that teens who spent a lot of time in front of screen devices — playing computer games, using social media, texting and video chatting — were less happy than those who invested time in non-screen activities like sports, reading newspapers and magazines, and face-to-face social interaction. The happiest teens used digital media for less than an hour per day.
Arizona plan to battle opiods focuses on fewer pills

Arizona officials’ plan to deal with the rising crisis of opioid addiction is to limit the amount of pills doctors could prescribe.

Legislation coming from Gov. Doug Ducey would seek to bar physicians from prescribing more than five days of the pain killers at a time and cap the amount of pills given to people who suffer from chronic pain, according to Ktar.com.

The limits as well as increased
