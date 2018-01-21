Liberty Hospital expects more than 1000 runners for second annual half marathon

Liberty Hospital expects more than 1000 runners for second annual half marathon Liberty Hospital’s Half Marathon/Jewell 5K is set for March 3. The race will begin at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road, and follow a route across the Flintlock Flyover to Interstate 435 and back. Organizers expect this year’s race to include more runners than last year’s, which drew …

Final phase of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy trials to kick off in Vancouver Vancouver is one of 16 locations in the United States, Canada and Israel where clinicians hope to demonstrate that a drug historically associated with gurus and raves can revolutionize psychotherapy and trauma treatment. The B.C. Centre on Substance Use will conduct the Vancouver trials as part of a …

This Marijuana Stock Just Might Have 1 of the Biggest New Drug Launches of 2018 The third factor is convincing payers to cover a new drug and actually provide reimbursement for it. GW Pharmaceuticals has already hit the ground running in its efforts to convince the payer community. Julian Gangolli, GW Pharmaceuticals’ president of North America, said in December that the …

Jan. 21 Community News The Pitt County Coalition on Substance Abuse will present a STOP (Stop the Opioid Problem) series session from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday in the J.H. Rose High School Lecture Hall, 600 W. … East Central Dental Society will participate in the American Dental Association’s “Give Kids a Smile” Day on Feb. 2.

