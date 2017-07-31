Anti-Violence Candlelight Vigil for World Suicide Prevention Day

Anti-Violence Candlelight Vigil for World Suicide Prevention Day … suicide, drug and alcohol addiction, domestic and child abuse, rape, incest, … Besides, the vigil will foster community collaboration, focus on saving lives … In North America call Annan at 646-461-0574, Sham at 954-778-3222, …

See all stories on this topic

Opioid overdoses to be focus of Aug. 31 vigil His intention is to recognize a growing addiction problem in Mesa County and … of drug overdoses every day in North America, according to the organization’s … Part of Lawrence’s goal through the event is to reframe addiction as a …

See all stories on this topic

Arkansas Suit Faults Makers of Opioids A Sebastian County man who became addicted to opioids sued the drug manufacturers last month in one of the latest lawsuits filed by consumers, state attorneys general and local governments against opioid makers. (Source: Arkansas Business – Health Care)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.

See all stories on this topic

FDA’s New Tobacco-Regulation Plan Aims to Cut Nicotine Levels in Cigarettes (FREE) By Amy Orciari Herman Edited by Susan Sadoughi, MD, and Andr é Sofair, MD, MPH

The FDA on Friday announced new tobacco-regulation efforts focused on nicotine and ” the issue of addiction. ” In particular, the agency intends to ” begin a public dialogue ” on reducing nicotine levels … (Source: Physician’s First Watch current issue)

See all stories on this topic