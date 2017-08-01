Opioid commission tells Trump to declare state of emergency

Opioid commission tells Trump to declare state of emergency Citing the fact that 142 Americans die from drug overdoses every day, the commission said, “America is … Roy Cooper of North Carolina, former Rep.

See all stories on this topic

Trump told to declare state of emergency to solve the opioid crisis Trump established the “President’s Commission on Combating Drug … and “use every tool at our disposal to prevent any further American deaths.”.

See all stories on this topic

Opioid panel calls for Trump to declare federal state of emergency “It would also awaken every American to this simple fact: if this scourge has … Trump created the Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the …

See all stories on this topic

See how a B-58 Hustler crew averted disaster after a takeoff went wrong You can see the Air Force documentary on this incident below. …. current role helping veterans with substance abuse disorders, at which point he will … “The American Century, proclaimed so triumphantly at the start of World War II, …

See all stories on this topic