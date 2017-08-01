White House opioid commission asks Trump to declare 'national emergency' to combat overdoses

White House opioid commission asks Trump to declare ‘national emergency’ to combat overdoses The White House Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the … that with the 142 deaths per day blamed on opioids, “America is enduring a …

See all stories on this topic

Washington’s Addictive Foreign-Policy Drug Washington’s Addictive Foreign-Policy Drug … it would prevent an improvement in America’s troubled relations with Moscow and because of … Even Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah), who usually is sensible on foreign policy issues, joined …

See all stories on this topic

Drug addiction commission asks Trump to ‘declare a national emergency’ “In that same period, the amount of prescription opioids in America have … Ensure those with mental health and addiction diagnoses are provided equal … force Congress to focus on funding and empowering the Executive Branch …

See all stories on this topic

National briefs: Tropical storm Emily heads east, weakens The depression was moving eastward over Central Florida on Monday … CEOs from BP America, Chevron North America E&P, Dow Chemical Co., Exxon … but said he would continue his battle against the scourge of drug addiction.

See all stories on this topic