To fight opioid crisis, we need to increase funding for treatment, says NC governor

Published by chris24 on August 2, 2017
NICK SCHIFRIN: Every year, drug overdoses kill more people than gun homicides … North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, is a member of the … American has good, quality health insurance that covers substance abuse …
Trump’s opioid commission’s recommendations fly in the face of Republicans’ healthcare overhaul …

The report was received with cautious optimism by drug-policy advocates … That recommendation, too, flies in the face of GOP efforts on healthcare reform. … and Prevention estimates that 142 Americans die every day from a drug …
17357 Shares in AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America LP

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in AAC Holdings, Inc. … AAC Holdings, Inc. (AAC) traded up 3.19% during mid-day trading on … the Company operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities …
Analysis: Christie puts his stamp on White House opioid report

Christie’s report to President Trump about opioid abuse in the U.S. Dustin … we’ve made to focus on the public health aspect” of the drug problem.
Own a piece of history: Boise pioneers’ home is up for sale

Another one has come on the market, for less than half the price of the geothermally … American Cleaning Service Co., on Front Street in Downtown Boise. … center for people with substance-abuse problems, since the early 1950s.
