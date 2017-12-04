Are South Phoenix Protests Over Prisoner Re-Entry Center Just More NIMBYism?

Rather than returning to prison for what are often minor infractions, they’re given access to substance abuse treatment, life skills classes, and and job placement … “Casting them as the scourge on a community — or some kind of garbage that is being dumped on us — is not constructive,” she said.
See all stories on this topic
The unique interface builds on the Sunspire’s initiatives to meet a broad range of patients at their point of need, recognizing that addiction impacts … the upward trajectory of drug and opioid abuse trends in the U.S. More than 64,000 Americans died from drug overdoses last year, and according to a new …
See all stories on this topic
For nearly 100 years, America’s war on drugs has never achieved more than marginal success and the bloated correction institutions have demonstrated … A startling side bar to the war on drugs is that America already waged a war on the most powerfully addictive drug in the world and succeeded in …
See all stories on this topic
Although the politics of Tallahassee will remind no one of the efforts of the Founding Fathers, the portion of “Hamilton” that deals with American politics’ …. 326, filed by Tampa Republican Dana Young, to establish a program for mental-health and substance-abuse services for veterans and their families.
See all stories on this topic
Pitt County Government will host a special forum about opioid abuse from 5:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Ag Center Auditorium, 403 Government Circle. … at 6 p.m. For more information, contact the Pitt County Manager’s office at 902-2950 or the Pitt County Coalition on Substance Abuse at 328-2827.
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment