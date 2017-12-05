Showtime To Premiere New Docu-Series THE TRADE at Sundance Film Festival

Showtime To Premiere New Docu-Series THE TRADE at Sundance Film Festival The character-driven verité-style docu-series crisscrosses North America to explore the opioid epidemic from the intimate perspective of growers, addicts and law enforcement on both sides of the border. The interwoven narrative transcends the headlines to convey with humanity and nuance the scope …

See all stories on this topic

Showtime To Premiere New Docu-Series THE TRADE at Sundance Film Festival … character-driven verité-style docu-series crisscrosses North America to explore the opioid epidemic from the intimate perspective of growers, addicts …

See all stories on this topic

New scientific research, revealed the dangerous impacts of cell phone addiction! MRS is a type of MRI that is able to measure the composition of brain’s chemicals. At the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) was presented the study which involved 19 teenagers diagnosed with smartphone or internet addiction who were balancing with healthy people.

See all stories on this topic

What Your Phone Does To Your Brain & How It Affects Your Everyday Life Will Freak You Out The goal was to determine just how severe their dependence was, based on how frequent exposure to their phones and the internet affected their brains and, as a result, their mental health. Spoiler: It doesn’t look good for the rest of us. According to Dr. Seo, participants who were proven to be addicted …

See all stories on this topic