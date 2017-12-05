Showtime To Premiere New Docu-Series THE TRADE at Sundance Film Festival

The character-driven verité-style docu-series crisscrosses North America to explore the opioid epidemic from the intimate perspective of growers, addicts and law enforcement on both sides of the border. The interwoven narrative transcends the headlines to convey with humanity and nuance the scope …
See all stories on this topic
… character-driven verité-style docu-series crisscrosses North America to explore the opioid epidemic from the intimate perspective of growers, addicts …
See all stories on this topic
MRS is a type of MRI that is able to measure the composition of brain’s chemicals. At the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) was presented the study which involved 19 teenagers diagnosed with smartphone or internet addiction who were balancing with healthy people.
See all stories on this topic
The goal was to determine just how severe their dependence was, based on how frequent exposure to their phones and the internet affected their brains and, as a result, their mental health. Spoiler: It doesn’t look good for the rest of us. According to Dr. Seo, participants who were proven to be addicted …
See all stories on this topic
Researchers from the Korea University in South Korea have found an imbalance in the brain chemistry of 19 young people addicted to smartphones and the internet. The study was also presented at the annual meeting Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Researchers had used magnetic …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment