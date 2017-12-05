California wildfires prompt mass evacuations; scores of structures destroyed

California wildfires prompt mass evacuations; scores of structures destroyed One motorist was killed fleeing the fire, a local ABC (America) television affiliate reported, and one firefighter suffered bumps and bruises in a vehicle accident. TV reports showed homes in flames, along with Vista del Mar Hospital, which treats patients with mental problems or substance abuse, and …

See all stories on this topic

Women of the Well House awards nearly $14000 in grants The Women of the Well House voted on the projects that provide travel and externship opportunities, and CPR and mental health first aid training for … Training (two grants) – The program teaches how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental disorders and substance abuse disorders.

See all stories on this topic

Reed: Denver is taking the correct approach to solving Colorado Opioid Epidemic These American cities are trying to follow in the footsteps of cities in Canada and Europe, which have experienced lower opioid related deaths after the incorporation of their supervised injection sites. 75 studies testing for a link between an increase drug use or crime with the legal semi-private heroin …

See all stories on this topic

Experts: Misguided policies could worsen opioid problem North Carolina is home to four of the 25 worst cities for opioid abuse in the United States. Wilmington is first and followed by Hickory, fifth; Jacksonville, 12th; and Fayetteville, 18th. For more than a decade, North Carolina’s drug policies have enticed people into a cycle of addiction, said a panel of …

See all stories on this topic