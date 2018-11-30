Asian longhorned tick found in US, can spread human, animal diseases

As described by Chinese researchers in a 2011 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine, symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhea and …
See all stories on this topic
The term “Two Spirit” in Native American culture often describes a person … And while “Two Spirit” has been used for Indians who identify as gay, bisexual, ….. own lives, or live difficult lives filled with depression or substance abuse.
See all stories on this topic
This shows a dramatic uptick from 2016, where 63,600 Americans died of drug overdoses. Nationally, the 2017 rate reflects a 9.6 percent hike from the …
See all stories on this topic
Many of these factors may have originated in the U.S., making this a … The study was a collaboration among experts in substance use, drug policy and …
See all stories on this topic
Philman is among thousands of women around the United States who used the stimulants methamphetamine or prescription amphetamines during …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment