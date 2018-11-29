At the Age of 31, Ferguson Activist Bassem Masri Reportedly Died of a Heart Attack. Why?

The St. Louis American is reporting that the 31-year-old activist died of a massive heart attack. … He is the reason many of us learned about #Ferguson. … though certainly substance abuse had been an issue before (Lee wrote that …
See all stories on this topic
11/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old … Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse …
See all stories on this topic
The Ibero-American Action League Thursday announced Angelica … and drug dealing in northeast Rochester, not only through substance abuse …
See all stories on this topic
In 2017, 70,237 Americans died from drug overdoses, a rate of 21.7 deaths per 100,000 people. In comparison, 63,600 Americans died of drug …
See all stories on this topic
When she was a teenager, he sat her down for a talk about drugs. ….. “America holds people of color far more accountable for drug-related offenses …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment