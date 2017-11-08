 Skip to content

Award-winning documentary looks at Native Americans' complex relationship with tobacco

Published by chris24 on November 8, 2017
Award-winning documentary looks at Native Americans’ complex relationship with tobacco

Before Europeans came to North America, tobacco was solely considered a sacred part of religious ceremonies. … You know how addictive that is.”.
See all stories on this topic

Wahnapitae FN pot dispensary selling to recreational users

But he had personal addiction issues and became a victim of the opioid crisis that is sweeping North America. “I went on methadone for opiate …
See all stories on this topic

“America First” means human rights last during Trump’s visit to Asia

Promising to fix the Philippines’s drug problem, Duterte greenlit the Philippine National Police to kill drug users and drug sellers on the street in a Wild …
See all stories on this topic

Our View: Opioid strategy useless without funding

New America, a Washington think tank, wants to put real faces on statistics, mapping … But Fayetteville has only 41 inpatient addiction treatment beds.
See all stories on this topic

New Kid in Town: Animation Is Film Brings Much-Deserved Exposure to International Animated Titles

On Friday, October 20, Angelina Jolie walked the—well, blue—carpet of the … back in 2015 and has since been acquired for North American release by GKIDS. … their drug-addled families and peers, as well as their own addictions.
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply