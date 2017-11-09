 Skip to content

Technology could help opioid addicts in rural America, but a federal rule needs changing

Published by chris24 on November 9, 2017
Technology could help opioid addicts in rural America, but a federal rule needs changing

For President Donald Trump’s national emergency on opioid abuse to get traction in Appalachia and the rural South, the treatment effort will have to …
See all stories on this topic

Introspection begins outdoors

Shacharit on a mountain is part of BaMidbar — the first kosher, shomer … related to the transition from adolescence to adulthood, including addiction, mood … programs, such as Outward Bound, which came to North America in 1962.
See all stories on this topic

Hot Digital Shaman: New App Wavepaths Guides Users Through Therapeutic Trips

Hundreds of people experienced this form of therapy at legit institutions in Europe and North America before it leaked from the lab out into the …
See all stories on this topic

Weinstein, Spacey scandals prompt questions about treatment for sex addiction, criminal behavior

When photographers captured Weinstein on video outside his daughter’s … the American Association for Sex Addiction Therapy, the Society for the …
See all stories on this topic

WATCH: Inside the recovery center where celebrities seek treatment for sex addiction

A look inside the Meadows, an exclusive luxury rehabilitation facility where Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein are reportedly seeking treatment. (Source: ABC News: Health)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply