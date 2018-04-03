BayMark Health Services Acquires Canadian Addiction Treatment Centres

BayMark Health Services Acquires Canadian Addiction Treatment Centres Following the acquisition, BayMark will operate a total of 167 programs: 145 OTPs, 8 office-based buprenorphine assisted treatment programs, 13 outpatient detoxification facilities and one residential treatment location across 26 states and 1 province in North America. Financial terms for the acquisition …

Fentanyl linked to 11 deaths in New Zealand since 2011 It was the first time the drug – which killed Prince, Michael Jackson and Tom Petty – had been identified in a recreational drug in New Zealand, sparking fears we could soon fall victim to the opioid epidemic sweeping North America, Canada and the United Kingdom. Fentanyl is an opioid used for pain …

The FDA should protect us from tobacco. So why delay a review of e-cigarettes? Nicotine is an addictive poison many people get hooked on. Our government should protect us from poisonous nicotine products. Instead, it’s doing the exact opposite. As reported in last week’s Tribune, several anti-smoking groups are suing the Food and Drug Administration for delaying the review of …

