States are falling short in dealing with opioid crisis, report finds

States are falling short in dealing with opioid crisis, report finds Photo (c) freshidea – Fotolia A new report from the National Safety Council finds most states have failed to implement effective policies to tackle the opioid addiction crisis in America. In fact, the Council said only 13 states — Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, …

Five Finger Death Punch Bassist Chris Kael: I Was Chasing Death Through Abusing Substances Kael’s Five Finger Death Punch band mate Ivan Moody has also dealt with substance abuse and re-entered rehab last summer. Moody missed select … for None” on May 18. The band will also tour North America this spring and summer on co-headlining outings with Shinedown and Breaking Benjamin.

Many emigrate and find a place they want to be, but others struggle In December 2017, we launched a social media strategy to address the emotional support needs of vulnerable Irish immigrants to Canada. … (who is a registered psychotherapist and community case m and addiction counsellor) explains: “It’s daunting to leave home and relocate to a new country.

Legendary William Shatner To Attend Inaugural Wizard World Comic Con Boise, July 15 Guests have discussed topics such as addiction, grief, childhood, marriage, combat and parenthood. … Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live …

