States are falling short in dealing with opioid crisis, report finds

Photo (c) freshidea – Fotolia A new report from the National Safety Council finds most states have failed to implement effective policies to tackle the opioid addiction crisis in America. In fact, the Council said only 13 states — Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, …
Kael’s Five Finger Death Punch band mate Ivan Moody has also dealt with substance abuse and re-entered rehab last summer. Moody missed select … for None” on May 18. The band will also tour North America this spring and summer on co-headlining outings with Shinedown and Breaking Benjamin.
In December 2017, we launched a social media strategy to address the emotional support needs of vulnerable Irish immigrants to Canada. … (who is a registered psychotherapist and community case m and addiction counsellor) explains: “It’s daunting to leave home and relocate to a new country.
Guests have discussed topics such as addiction, grief, childhood, marriage, combat and parenthood. … Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live …
When historians trace back the roots of today’s opioid epidemic, they often find themselves returning to the wave of addiction that swept the U.S. in the late 19th century. That was when physicians first got their hands on morphine: a truly effective treatment for pain, delivered first by tablet and then by the …
