Derek Smalls with Scoot

UMD-Smith Research Webinar on Curbing Prescription Opioid Risk Set for April 10 Opioids are a class of drugs including heroin as well as powerful pain relievers available by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine and others. Prescription opioids were involved in about 40 percent of the U.S. opioid-related deaths in 2016. In addition to addiction and death, …

Silver Hill Hospital Hires Santopietro As New President Dr. Santopietro serves on multiple national boards including the American Association of Community Psychiatrists, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, and the American Hospital Association’s Governing Council of the Section for Psychiatric and Substance Abuse Services. He is a member of the …

A Vancouver cop tells Philadelphia why he changed his mind on safe injection sites It was 1996, and though he had been responding to overdose after overdose in the Downtown Eastside, one of Canada’s poorest zip codes, Spearn wanted no part of the harm-reduction measures the city was considering to save the lives of people in addiction. A safe injection site, where drugs could be …

