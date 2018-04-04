The number of women running for office is rising. 7 first-time House candidates explain why they’re …

Angie Chirino, the daughter of Cuban-American singer Willy Chirino, thought she would face resistance when she entered a congressional race as a … She says income inequality, a failure to address substance abuse and mental health problems and a lack of affordable housing can all contribute to the …
See all stories on this topic
U.S. Representative Steve King (pictured) sits in the boardroom at Heavy Equipment Manufacturing in Grundy Center on Tuesday morning during a meeting with the … “This is an industry down there, and 80 to 90 percent of the illegal drugs consumed in America come from or through Mexico,” King said.
See all stories on this topic
Museeuw was one of the biggest winners when one-day races got supercharged, and only admitted his career-long drug use a decade after his retirement. These days he says many of the same things that a certain permanently sanctioned American racer has said — about being a scapegoat for an …
See all stories on this topic
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.67 billion. It operates through two divisions, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It has a 13.39 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of clinical …
See all stories on this topic
James A. Walsh, deputy assistant secretary, U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs: The bureau considers the opioid crisis its highest drug control priority, Walsh said, and among its areas of focus is addressing sources of supply. The bureau is …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment