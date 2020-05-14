Beckett Cypher, 21-year-old son of Melissa Etheridge, dies

Is video game addiction real? (Brigham Young University) A recent six-year study, the longest study ever done on video game addiction, found that about 90% of gamers do not play in a way that is harmful or causes negative long-term consequences. A significant minority, though, can become truly addicted to video games and as a result can suffer mentally, socially and behaviorally. (Source: EurekAlert! – Medicine and Health)MedW

Transcranial direct current stimulation is a safe treatment (University of Eastern Finland) Transcranial direct current stimulation, tDCS, is a promising treatment for conditions such as depression and addictive disorders. New evidence on the safety of transcranial direct current stimulation was recently offered by a new study showing that tDCS does not affect metabolism. (Source: EurekAlert! – Medicine and Health)

VE Day Marks the End of the Second World War-But the World is Still at War UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on President Ashraf Ghani during a visit to Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to show solidarity with the Afghan people. Photo UNAMA / Fardin Waezi/June 2017By Siddharth ChatterjeeNAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 2020 (IPS) The world commemorated the 75th Anniversary to mark the end of the 2nd World War also called VE Day on 08 May 2020.

With her nation, and much of

