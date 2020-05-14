Gardner's national 9-8-8 suicide hotline bill passes Senate

Gardner’s national 9-8-8 suicide hotline bill passes Senate U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), introduced this bipartisan legislation with Senators Tammy Baldwin … Marquez likes the idea of dialing 9-8-8 instead of the 10-digit number for the national line … SUBSTANCE ABUSE RESOURCES.

Business owners share COVID funding woes with senator “With that, there’s really no point in us being open,” said Fischbein, noting … by mental illness, developmental disabilities, substance abuse, acquired brain … Also taking part in the call were Taryn Fisher, owner of Keene Fine Arts …

Douglas sheriff: 3 near fatal overdoses by fake pills being sold on street containing Fentanyl These drugs are popular with young adults who may think the pills are safe because they … Four Airmen from Task Force 152, based in Reno, have traveled to nine separate Native American communities as far east as Ibapah, Utah, …

Mental Health Awareness Month highlighted by pandemic NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) – The National Alliance on Mental Illness estimates one in five American adults lives with a mental health issue. … depression to substance abuse disorders can be exacerbated by the isolation of staying …

