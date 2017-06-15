Business served as 'mailbox drop' for fentanyl shipments, prosecutor says

Business served as ‘mailbox drop’ for fentanyl shipments, prosecutor says Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Kerin said Hubbard used Locke’s business as a “mailbox drop” for the drug shipments on multiple occasions.

See all stories on this topic

These 2 Marijuana Stocks Plunged Last Week: Should You Be Buying? This scheduling makes it extremely difficult to run clinical testing on … to a late-week announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that it …

See all stories on this topic

Calgary submits supervised drug site application for Sheldon Chumir centre … supervised consumption services, an application must be made to Health Canada for an exemption for medical purposes under the Controlled Drug …

See all stories on this topic

Help is just a click away through United Way and bc211 … substance abuse, and health (non-clinical). “211 is a very important Canada-wide project for the United Way Centraide movement because it helps …

See all stories on this topic