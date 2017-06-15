Fear The Walking K2 Dead
Have we reached peak K2 usage, the synthetic drug that was once and I suppose still marketed as giving a marijuana like high. I hope this video clip taken by a shocked onlooker, will warn others to stay away from experimenting with this drug in hopes of obtaining a pleasant buzz. The reporter from Inside Edition mentions it as a “bad batch” of K2. I wonder if their is such thing
