Fear The Walking K2 Dead

Published by chris24 on June 15, 2017
Have we reached peak K2 usage, the synthetic drug that was once and I suppose still marketed as giving a marijuana like high. I hope this video clip taken by a shocked onlooker, will warn others to stay away from experimenting with this drug in hopes of obtaining a pleasant buzz. The reporter from Inside Edition mentions it as a “bad batch” of K2.  I wonder if their is such  thing
Published inSubstance Abuse

