Busting the Fictions of Addiction

Busting the Fictions of Addiction 75 percent of those in North Dakota prisons have an addiction. …. Native Americans, behavioral health, healthcare, criminal justice to focus on different …

See all stories on this topic

Here’s how cell phones are affecting our memory In the same study presented by Radiological Society of North America, scientists later discovered that people who suffered from cell phone addiction …

See all stories on this topic

You could tell it was a disastrous day for Trump. He kept quiet New York: In the Trump era, the constant fog of controversy can make it … sitting American presidents are immune from routine criminal prosecution – a …

See all stories on this topic

What Can be Done About Rising’Deaths of Despair? ‘ (MedPage Today) — Experts discuss better ways to manage opioid addiction, overdose, and suicide follow-up (Source: MedPage Today Public Health)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.

See all stories on this topic