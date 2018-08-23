NASCAR America: Jeff Burton: Adding short tracks is not the answer … Instead of trying to fix the perceived problem and add excitement by adding short …. on indefinite suspension on May 2 for violating NASCAR’s substance abuse …
See all stories on this topic
Attorney General Jeff Sessions was joined by U.S. Attorney for the Northern … “These doctors were simply drug dealers in white lab coats,” said U.S. …
See all stories on this topic
Today’s opioid epidemic is the deadliest drug crisis in American history. In the U.S., opioid overdoses are the leading cause of death for people under …
See all stories on this topic
22 by Justin Herdman, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, and other … “These doctors were simply drug dealers in white lab coats,” he said.
See all stories on this topic
They’ve been named in hundreds of similar suits filed by states, cities, and … The plaintiffs in the opioid suits nationwide include states, cities and … much more often than white kids because mom and dad are abusing drugs.”.
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment