Renown Health announces $650k for new health and addiction center

Laxalt was one of 44 attorney generals involved in the settlement. … according to Mental Health America’s 2018 State of Mental Health Report. The Silver State has the highest prevalence of mental illness and substance abuse, …
See all stories on this topic
“Renown Health was one of the not-for-profits adversely impacted by the … according to Mental Health America’s 2018 State of Mental Health Report. Overall, Nevada has the highest prevalence of mental illness and substance use, …
See all stories on this topic
22 starting at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. North Beach Tavern in Long … Regarded as one of America’s top experts in various drug and alcohol …
See all stories on this topic
Five years into an epidemic of drug-overdose deaths that shows no sign of abating, … Speakers at the August 31 event include Darwin Fisher, a long-time manager at North America’s first supervised-injection facility, Insite, the B.C. …
See all stories on this topic
Laboratory Corp. of America has higher revenue and earnings than First … and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment