Can exercise help tackle the opioid crisis?

Can exercise help tackle the opioid crisis? Nearly one in five adults live with chronic pain in Canada, and the rates are higher among older adults and women. However, uncertainties about the long-term effectiveness of opioids, along with addiction, tolerance and dependency risks , mean that other pain management strategies are urgently …

One local father supports President’s fight against opioids “The scourge of drug addiction in America will stop. It will stop.” Those words were from President Donald Trump on Monday. It was his call for the end of the addiction problem that’s not only impacted Eastern North Carolina but the country. It’s an issue that hits close to home for Alan Woodard, too.

DR. GIFFORD JONES: The seizure of opportunity brings success Canadians should take note that recently a Texas company bought Canada’s largest chain of methadone addiction clinics as they’ve become very profitable. Last year 44,432 people in Ontario, just one Canadian province, received methadone treatment paid for by you. I repeat – 44,432! But there is …

Bookworks Announces April Highlights Pushing narrative boundaries, while challenging perceptions of what it means to be an immigrant in America, Hernandez renders intimate portraits of …. New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us about Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence, at UNM Continuing Education.

