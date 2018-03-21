TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorders – Addressing Opioid Use Disorder in General Medical Settings (Part 2 of 5)

TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorders – Addressing Opioid Use Disorder in General Medical Settings (Part 2 of 5) Part 2 of this Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) is for healthcare professionals who work in general medical settings and care for patients who misuse opioids or have opioid use disorder (OUD). Healthcare professionals in such settings address most personal healthcare needs, develop sustained partnerships with patients, and practice in the context of family and community. Inventory#: SMA18-506

TIP 63: Medications for Opioid Use Disorders – Partnering Addiction Treatment Counselors with Clients and Healthcare Professionals (Part 4 of 5) Price: (shipping charges may apply) Standard shipping is free. Expedited delivery has associated costs. You will be able to review shipping options and costs during check-out. Part 4 of this Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) is for addiction treatment professionals and peer recovery support specialists who work with individuals that take a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved medication

Preemptive safe-injection-site bans pit emotion vs. science Health officials point to programs like Insite in Vancouver, B.C. — the only legal safe-injection site in North America — which intervened in 6,440 overdoses from 2003 to 2016 with no deaths, as a way to keep users alive. According to the University of Washington, 332 people died of a drug overdoses in …

Native American Communities Need Help with Opioid Crisis: Senator Fights for More Funding “In addition, tribal communities in rural areas often do not have access to substance use disorder treatment and prevention programs, and there are few resources to address long-term recovery.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Native Americans had the highest …

