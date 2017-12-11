Capitol Agenda for the Week of Dec. 11: Infrastructure's Favorite DJ

Capitol Agenda for the Week of Dec. 11: Infrastructure’s Favorite DJ In today’s social media world where Tesla threatens our addiction to oil, the reliance on fuel taxes to maintain surface infrastructure after six decades has to be … Susan Alt, senior vice president of public affairs, Volvo Group North America, at a House Highways and Transit Subcommittee roundtable Dec.

See all stories on this topic

Phone Addiction Is Real — And So Are Its Mental Health Risks A lot of us must be wondering if we’re hooked on our tech: Searches for “phone addiction” have risen steadily in the past five years, according to Google Trends, and “social media addiction” trails it closely. Interestingly, phone addiction and social media addiction are closely intertwined, especially for …

See all stories on this topic

Faces of the opioid crisis: Pain patient turned unlikely addict In patients who use pain medication properly, he said, that rarely happens, but overdoses from opioid misuse in recreational users have spiked dramatically in North America because illegal narcotics are often mixed with other drugs, especially alcohol and benzodiazepines like Valium, a combination …

See all stories on this topic

Survey says opioids impact farm families more than others Two national farm groups are renewing calls to tackle addiction in the U.S. and they say the opioid crisis has hit farm and ranch families much harder than the rest of rural America. The American Farm Bureau Federation and National Farmers Union sponsored a survey on opioid abuse in rural …

See all stories on this topic