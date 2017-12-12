Sikh American Gurbir Singh Grewal could become NJ’s first South Asian Attorney General

HACKENSACK, NJ (Diya TV) — Governor-elect Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal as his nominee to serve as state attorney general, the Democrat’s first high-level nomination as he works to fill out an administration set to take office on Jan. 16. The pick of …
See all stories on this topic
He is a heroin addict,” Willey said. “If I couldn’t admit his addiction, how could I expect him to? And it was only right to make people aware.” Willey is the business manager for the Laborer’s International Union of North America Local #110 in St. Louis. Since his son’s death, he has led efforts within his …
See all stories on this topic
Internet and smartphone addiction can cause chemical irregularities in the cerebrum, particularly in youngsters, as indicated by new research published for by the Radiological Society of North America. Researchers additionally discovered adolescents who fanatically utilize their cell phones scored high …
See all stories on this topic
Based on research conducted at the University of Michigan ’ s medical center, a group of surgeons developed a strategy to help post-surgical patients from misusing or abusing their prescription painkillers.Kaiser Health News (Source: Medscape Medical News Headlines)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100
See all stories on this topic
Opioid addiction has shattered many families across the US; an addicted mom in Georgia seized at one last chance to avoid that fate (Source: ABC News: Health)
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment