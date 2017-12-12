Sikh American Gurbir Singh Grewal could become NJ's first South Asian Attorney General

Sikh American Gurbir Singh Grewal could become NJ’s first South Asian Attorney General HACKENSACK, NJ (Diya TV) — Governor-elect Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced Bergen County Prosecutor Gurbir S. Grewal as his nominee to serve as state attorney general, the Democrat’s first high-level nomination as he works to fill out an administration set to take office on Jan. 16. The pick of …

See all stories on this topic

America’s Workforce Is Paying A Huge Price For The Opioid Epidemic He is a heroin addict,” Willey said. “If I couldn’t admit his addiction, how could I expect him to? And it was only right to make people aware.” Willey is the business manager for the Laborer’s International Union of North America Local #110 in St. Louis. Since his son’s death, he has led efforts within his …

See all stories on this topic

Research Offers Evidence that Cell Phone Addiction is Bad for Teens Internet and smartphone addiction can cause chemical irregularities in the cerebrum, particularly in youngsters, as indicated by new research published for by the Radiological Society of North America. Researchers additionally discovered adolescents who fanatically utilize their cell phones scored high …

See all stories on this topic

Stopping Opioid Addiction at One Key Source: The Hospital Stopping Opioid Addiction at One Key Source: The Hospital Based on research conducted at the University of Michigan ’ s medical center, a group of surgeons developed a strategy to help post-surgical patients from misusing or abusing their prescription painkillers.Kaiser Health News (Source: Medscape Medical News Headlines)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100

See all stories on this topic