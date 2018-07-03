Catalent Signs Agreement to Acquire Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Catalent Signs Agreement to Acquire Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. When combined with Catalent’s existing industry-leading drug development and manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. and Europe, the acquisition of …

See all stories on this topic

Court is now in session He was sentenced to five days’ confinement at the Heart of America … of Belcourt, pleaded guilty to B misdemeanor charges of possession of drug …

See all stories on this topic

Colleges Create Opioid Response Plans Amid National Crisis According to the American College Health Association, about 7 to 12% of the … The University of Wisconsin Madison hired two substance abuse …

See all stories on this topic

American Addiction Centers Awards $10000 in Academic Scholarships American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. … We operate more than 30 substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States, and are …

See all stories on this topic