Challenges: Euro-Asia and America

The same is true for multinationals including US firms in Mexico, Canada and … The people of Europe will have to recognize America as their competitor … export to Europe from Afghanistan to save their youth from drug addiction. See all stories on this topic

Dr. David Stern: For us, the effort in addiction medicine or substance use disorder is important because there aren ’t a lot of physicians in this region who are trained in that. Our belief is, the real people who should care for patients who have substance use disorder are the primary care physicians. Those are the docs who have contact with the patients.

With children of high school and col

See all stories on this topic