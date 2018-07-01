Massachusetts communities taking drug makers to court

Massachusetts communities taking drug makers to court In 2015, nearly 35,000 people – many under age 35 – died of an opioid … a series of stories, the Daily News and it’s sister papers will look at the addiction … up to powerful corporate America and say that this simply is not acceptable.

Letters: Legislators work to beat Indiana’s opioid epidemic Treatment centers certified as CORCs will offer a full range of addiction … The American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA) strongly denounces …

U.S. court extends Indivior’s restraining order against Dr. Reddy’s generic drug (Reuters) – Indivior Plc said on Friday a U.S. court extended the restraining order blocking Indian pharmaceutical firm Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from launching a generic version of the British drugmaker’s bestselling opioid addiction treatment in the United States. (Source: Reuters: Health)

