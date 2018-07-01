Prescription painkillers a new headache for narcotics agencies

Prescription painkillers a new headache for narcotics agencies A popular psychoactive substance in Europe and North America as well as Asia, … dangerous side-effects can occur,” the American Addiction Centers warned. … In February, US Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr Scott …

See all stories on this topic

Identical triplets accused of running drug ring with deadly opioid fentanyl and altered Xanax bars ‘I didn’t expect that out of him,’ Victor Vinson, a long-time neighbor who … fatalities in 2015, according to the American Society of Addiction Medicine.

See all stories on this topic

How to Choose a Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center in Costa Rica … aways and known to have affordable programs has become an ideal location for patients from North America seeking help to treat their addiction.

See all stories on this topic

Substance Abuse Treatment for Persons With Co-Occurring Disorders Substance Abuse Treatment for Persons With Child Abuse and Neglect IssuesPrice: (shipping charges may apply) Standard shipping is free.

See all stories on this topic