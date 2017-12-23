City councillors back youth hub

City councillors back youth hub Councillors this week voted unanimously in favour of writing a letter to back a plan an effort being led by Woodview Mental Health and Autism Services on Park Road North, in partnership with more than 30 local agencies that provide services to young people. Councillors were told that the hub is aimed …

The opioid crisis has some legislators supporting natural remedies, authorizing use of acupuncture to help addicts as an alternative pain treatment (Natural News) If you haven't been affected by the opioid crisis, you're in the minority. As drug overdoses killed more people than guns or car accidents last year, the need for action has never been greater. Some steps have been taken in recent months to try to combat this serious issue, but as long as… (Source: NaturalNews.com)

Ohio child advocates: Opioid crisis straining foster care Child advocates say the opioid crisis is overwhelming Ohio’s foster care system as more children are removed from the homes of drug-addicted parents (Source: ABC News: Health)

U.S. Life Expectancy Drops as Opioid Deaths Surge Source: HealthDay Related MedlinePlus Pages: Health Statistics, Opioid Abuse and Addiction (Source: MedlinePlus Health News)

