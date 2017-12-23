Killer Crisis: Opioids become major Minnesota killer

Killer Crisis: Opioids become major Minnesota killer “It’s a plague,” Roberts said of fentanyl, a drug 50 times more powerful than other pharmaceutical opioids like morphine and is highly addictive. … And while Minnesota’s age-adjusted rate of drug overdoses is statistically lower than the U.S. rate, neighboring Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota join …

Why Drug Testing Is a Blunt Tool for Improving Workplace Productivity … may have the highest number of addicts per capita in the EU – its reputation, deserved or not, is as the Addiction Capital of Europe – but it is a tiny share of the overall global drug testing market of £3.8bn – predicted to rise to about £6bn by 2022. (More than half of all drug testing is in North America.

Keane’s Tom Chaplin fears drug relapse if not making music He compared getting into the Christmas music market as like “breaking into Fort Knox”. In 2006, following the release of Keane’s smash-hit debut, Hopes And Dreams, Chaplin was treated for drug and alcohol addiction. The band – who are currently on hiatus – were forced to cancel their North American …

Medical Device Opioid addiction and overdoses have been a huge concern across North America in the past few years. In November a new medical device was approved by the FDA, and it claims to reduce withdrawal symptoms. The device, named NSS-2 Bridge, affects the nervous system and makes the user more …

