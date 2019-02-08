 Skip to content

Closing $80+ MM in Healthcare Transactions Since December, Dwight Capital Continues Solid …

Published by chris24 on February 8, 2019
Closing $80+ MM in Healthcare Transactions Since December, Dwight Capital Continues Solid …

The $13 MM loan proceeds were used to retire existing bank and … estate and construction loan for 43-bed substance abuse treatment facility in Concord, MA … KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA GEORGIA KANSAS …
See all stories on this topic

Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation Awards $3.6M in Healthcare Grants

… and substance abuse programs in areas such as Columbus, Hazlehurst, Jasper, and … The proposed use of grants is as wide-ranging as the geographical … Christ across Georgia, throughout North America, and around the world.
See all stories on this topic

Critical Survey: Aeon Global Health (AGHC) and Laboratory Corp. of America (LH)

This table compares Aeon Global Health and Laboratory Corp. of America’s net … Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus price target of $177.67, … and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, …
See all stories on this topic

Scientists discover genes that help harmful bacteria thwart treatment

This process likely contributed to the recent North American epidemic of staph … Copper has been used for thousands of years to sterilize wounds and … “This structure provides the basis for rational drug design and could lead to a …
See all stories on this topic

Contrasting Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) and Celcuity (CELC)

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) and Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? … microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used …
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply