 Skip to content

PTA joins police execs in seeking to derail legal cannabis in New York

Published by chris24 on February 8, 2019
PTA joins police execs in seeking to derail legal cannabis in New York

They argued sheriffs and police departments lack the fleet of drug recogition … New York will join the 10 states that have already opted for legalization.
See all stories on this topic

Migrant caravan still held up in Mexican border shelter

Police took them under escort to a nearby store or the U.S. border to file asylum claims. … ICBC is now projecting a year-end net loss of $1.18 billion. …. VICTORIA (NEWS 1130) – With a toxic supply of street drugs and mounting illicit …
See all stories on this topic

Expedia stops selling to Venezuela amid turmoil

ICBC is now projecting a year-end net loss of $1.18 billion. … to external shipbuilding auditors nor to two experienced Transport Canada inspectors, …. VICTORIA (NEWS 1130) – With a toxic supply of street drugs and mounting illicit …
See all stories on this topic

Airbnb names Fred Reid head of transportation

Reid has served as the founding CEO of Virgin America, president of Delta Airlines …. B.C. deaths from illicit drug overdose at another all-time high.
See all stories on this topic

Pence promises missions to the moon and Mars during ceremony

VICTORIA (NEWS 1130) – With a toxic supply of street drugs and mounting illicit drug …. “So the SPCA actually approached us with this new idea.”.
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply