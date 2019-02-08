PTA joins police execs in seeking to derail legal cannabis in New York

PTA joins police execs in seeking to derail legal cannabis in New York They argued sheriffs and police departments lack the fleet of drug recogition … New York will join the 10 states that have already opted for legalization.

See all stories on this topic

Migrant caravan still held up in Mexican border shelter Police took them under escort to a nearby store or the U.S. border to file asylum claims. … ICBC is now projecting a year-end net loss of $1.18 billion. …. VICTORIA (NEWS 1130) – With a toxic supply of street drugs and mounting illicit …

See all stories on this topic

Expedia stops selling to Venezuela amid turmoil ICBC is now projecting a year-end net loss of $1.18 billion. … to external shipbuilding auditors nor to two experienced Transport Canada inspectors, …. VICTORIA (NEWS 1130) – With a toxic supply of street drugs and mounting illicit …

See all stories on this topic

Airbnb names Fred Reid head of transportation Reid has served as the founding CEO of Virgin America, president of Delta Airlines …. B.C. deaths from illicit drug overdose at another all-time high.

See all stories on this topic