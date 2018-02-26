Consumption site is a logical step in drug fight

Consumption site is a logical step in drug fight The Supervised Consumption Site (SCS) will open its doors and will be the first of its kind in North America to offer all four modes of consumption … There is more than enough evidence from the academic community to show incarceration alone will not break the cycle of addiction and the crimes …

See all stories on this topic

Personnel note: Alabama appoints Dr. Scott Harris state health officer Dr. Harris has also served on many international medical missions to Central America, South America and Africa. … seven North Alabama counties in 2015 where has served as acting state health officer for the last six months and currently co-chairs the Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council.

See all stories on this topic

Killarney Team Sharing a Message of Hope in Honduras It has been said that Honduras is the most ugly, beautiful country in Central America with all its gang activity, drug addictions and extreme poverty. The Killarney … Pastor Alvin grew up in North Carolina, the son of a tobacco farmer, and has dedicated his life to missions in Latin America. His wife, Nelly, is …

See all stories on this topic

Drug affordability-potential tool for comparing illicit drug markets – Groshkova T, Cunningham A, Royuela L, Singleton N, Saggers T, Sedefov R. BACKGROUND: The importance of illicit drug price data and making appropriate adjustments for purity has been repeatedly highlighted for understanding illicit drug markets. The European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) has been collec… (Source: SafetyLit)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media a

See all stories on this topic