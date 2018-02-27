 Skip to content

Years of depression linked to brain inflammation

Published by chris24 on February 27, 2018
Years of depression linked to brain inflammation

Researchers at the Canadian Centre for Addiction and Mental Health found that those who were depressed for more than 10 years had 30 percent more brain inflammation than others. (Source: the Mail online | Health)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
See all stories on this topic


Powered by
Ohio sues Cardinal Health and other distributors over opioids, saying they ‘breached duties’ to stop diversion

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has sued Cardinal Health Inc. – the state’s largest publicly traded company – and three other pharmaceutical distributors in the latest of hundreds of lawsuits accusing the drug industry of fueling the opioid addiction epidemic.

DeWine filed his complaint Monday in Madison County Common Pleas Court, pursuing a separate str ategy from states and municipalitie
See all stories on this topic

Health Providers Hurt by Opioid Addiction Stigma, Governor Says

(MedPage Today) –‘They’re the ones that end up buying illegal street drugs and overdosing'(Source: MedPage Today Psychiatry)
See all stories on this topic

Azar Backs New MATs for Opioid Addiction

(MedPage Today) — Soon-to-be released FDA guidance documents aim to help (Source: MedPage Today Psychiatry)
See all stories on this topic

An audit of risk assessments for suicide and attempted suicide in ED: a retrospective review of quality – de Beer W, DeWitt B, Schofield J, Clark H, Gibbons V.

AIM: The primary aim of this audit was to determine the quality of psychiatric risk assessments conducted by Mental Health& Addiction Services clinicians for patients presenting to the emergency department, Waikato Hospital, Hamilton, New Zealand followin… (Source: SafetyLit)
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply