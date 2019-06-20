Could Congress Do More to Combat the Opioid Crisis?

Could Congress Do More to Combat the Opioid Crisis? “Seventy thousand Americans each year are dying from drug overdose,” said Yngvild Olsen, Vice President of the American Society of Addiction …

See all stories on this topic

Senators press feds on response to Native safety Numerous Native American families have expressed frustration in testimony and …. I also know many of these horrendous crimes in Indian Country are related to substance abuse, meth, alcohol, other,” Daines said at the hearing.

See all stories on this topic

Record Number of UVA Scholars Receive Fulbrights During their time with the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, these scholars will meet, work, live with and learn …. A graduate of Indian Hill High School, Hecht plans to work in academic medicine as a neurodevelopmental pediatrician …

See all stories on this topic

Cotton, Schumer Tackle Fentanyl Legislation To Target Chinese Manufacturers Carter found followed the path that Fentanyl makes into the the U.S. and how the Mexican drug cartels are exploiting loopholes across our Southern …

See all stories on this topic