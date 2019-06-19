The opioid crisis is hitting one industry particularly hard

The opioid crisis is hitting one industry particularly hard As opioid addiction increased exponentially over the last two decades, … in the U.S., such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia.

See all stories on this topic

Health Highlights: June 19, 2019 Here are some of the latest health and medical news developments, … and young people have a higher risk of addiction, according to lawmakers and … The study was published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical …

See all stories on this topic

Health Highlights: June 19, 2019 Here are some of the latest health and medical news developments, … A ban on the sale and distribution of electronic cigarettes being considered by San … 40% of those in Eastern Europe, and 72% of those in North America agreed …

See all stories on this topic

Alcohol Addiction Therapeutics Market to See Massive Growth by 2025 | AstraZeneca, BioCorRx … The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa …

See all stories on this topic