County briefs, 2/15/18

On Sunday, Feb. 18, a 20-member choir from Teen Challenge, the Christian faith-based substance abuse recovery program, will sing, perform a skit … ceremony commemorates the proud legacy of the Purple Heart and pays tribute to Florida’s fallen heroes of the Global War on Terror and America’s …
See all stories on this topic
The boy band then decided to move to California, live in a house together and independently release the All-American Trash mixtape in 2016. From there … He’s known for rapping about his dark past and drug abuse to the point of it becoming a meme, but every line he spits is real and honest. With his …
See all stories on this topic
The film, currently playing at Vancity Theatre in Vancouver and opening at Toronto’s Canada Square cinemas Feb. … However, due to the drug abuse and sexual content her film contains, Hamoud has seen some controversy arise in the Arab Israeli town of Umm al-Fahm, where local leaders declared …
See all stories on this topic
Where: Roma Italian Bistro, 400 Trenton St, West Monroe; When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Info: 318-410-5050. Come celebrate Valentine’s Day at Roma Italian Bistro on Trenton Street in West Monroe. Enjoy music by LA Jazz Quartet, featuring Chris Moravek, Larry Anderson, David Oliver, and Ann Fenn. Buy one …
See all stories on this topic
Shipping Info. Military Order Info. Govt/State Orders. Contact Us. E-Mail Us. Privacy & Security. Terms of Use. Returns/Exchanges. Customer Service … Walter B. Jones is one of three state operated North Carolina Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Centers specifically designed to provide inpatient …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment