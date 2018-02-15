Only the EU can break Facebook and Google’s dominance

The rise of leaders such as Kim Jong-un in North Korea and Trump in the US have much to do with this. Both seem willing to risk a nuclear war in order … To maintain their dominance, they need to expand their networks and increase their share of users’ attention. Currently they do this by providing users …
See all stories on this topic
Author of “Addiction on Trial” to Speak at Camden Public Library, 6:30 p.m. Steven Kassels reads from and signs his book. …. Quarry Tavern, 21 Mechanic St. They play love songs, jazz classics from Hollywood and Broadway, tunes from the Golden Age of American Song, and Latin rhythm standards.
See all stories on this topic
Mayor De Blasio delivered his “State of the City” address on Tuesday, February 13, detailing his plan to make New York City the “fairest big city in America.” We have New York City’s reaction to the address. City & State staff reporter Jeff Coltin joins us to discuss what it means for you and your family.
See all stories on this topic
Sheriff Grady Judd, Polk County, Florida. “The demands placed on law enforcement in 21st Century policing require new strategies, greater resources and legislative support. Law enforcement are the first responders to society’s ills whether it be mental illness, addiction or emerging crime trends.
See all stories on this topic
The rise of leaders such as Kim Jong-un in North Korea and Trump in the US have much to do with this. Both seem willing to risk a nuclear … This is not a matter of mere distraction or addiction; social media companies are actually inducing people to surrender their autonomy. And this power to shape …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment